PBS NewsHour

February 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 34 | 57m 46s

Friday on the NewsHour, the United States strikes Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a deadly attack on American troops. A stronger than expected jobs report shows the resiliency of the economy but raises concerns that the Fed might not lower interest rates soon. Plus, Rep. Clyburn discusses President Biden's support among Black voters ahead of the South Carolina primary.

Aired: 02/01/24 | Expires: 03/03/24
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E33 | 57:46
Watch 6:21
PBS NewsHour
Dozens of swatting calls target members of Congress
Dozens of swatting calls target members of Congress and candidates on campaign trail
Clip: S2024 E33 | 6:21
Watch 8:20
PBS NewsHour
Why Universal Music Group is pulling songs from TikTok
Why Universal Music Group is pulling songs from TikTok
Clip: S2024 E33 | 8:20
Watch 4:04
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. sanctions Israelis accused in attacks
News Wrap: Biden sanctions Israeli settlers in West Bank accused of attacking Palestinians
Clip: S2024 E33 | 4:04
Watch 8:18
PBS NewsHour
Affordable Care Act battle threatens coverage for millions
Another election year battle over Affordable Care Act threatens coverage for millions
Clip: S2024 E33 | 8:18
Watch 7:17
PBS NewsHour
What is Christian nationalism and why it raises concerns
What is Christian nationalism and why it raises concerns about threats to democracy
Clip: S2024 E33 | 7:17
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
Russian politician discusses publicly denouncing Ukraine war
Russian politician denounces Ukraine war, wants to be 'free from Putin's shackles'
Clip: S2024 E33 | 5:46
Watch 7:51
PBS NewsHour
Lily Gladstone on her historic Oscar nomination
Lily Gladstone on her historic Oscar nomination for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Clip: S2024 E33 | 7:51
Watch 4:15
PBS NewsHour
Austin apologizes for failing to disclose cancer battle
Austin apologizes for failing to tell White House about his cancer and hospitalization
Clip: S2024 E33 | 4:15
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E32 | 57:46
