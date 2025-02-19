© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 50 | 57m 46s

Aired: 02/18/25 | Expires: 03/21/25
Watch 2:29
PBS NewsHour
Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator' as he pressures Kyiv
Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator' as he tries to pressure Kyiv to accept deal to end war
Clip: S2025 E50 | 2:29
Watch 6:05
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Bolsonaro charged with attempting coup
News Wrap: Bolsonaro charged with attempting coup after losing Brazil's election
Clip: S2025 E50 | 6:05
Watch 8:30
PBS NewsHour
Fired inspectors general issue warning about oversight void
Inspectors general fired by Trump issue warning about lack of oversight
Clip: S2025 E50 | 8:30
Watch 7:51
PBS NewsHour
Reality of Panama Canal control as Trump threatens action
The history of the Panama Canal and reality of its control as Trump threatens action
Clip: S2025 E50 | 7:51
Watch 3:21
PBS NewsHour
Judge in Eric Adams case asks DOJ why it's dropping charges
Judge overseeing Eric Adams corruption case asks DOJ why it's dropping charges
Clip: S2025 E50 | 3:21
Watch 9:36
PBS NewsHour
Robert Putnam on how U.S. became polarized and how to fix it
Robert Putnam reflects on how America became so polarized and what can unify the nation
Clip: S2025 E50 | 9:36
Watch 5:54
PBS NewsHour
Epidemiologist looks at Trump strategies against bird flu
Epidemiologist analyzes Trump administration's strategies against bird flu
Clip: S2025 E50 | 5:54
Watch 6:59
PBS NewsHour
Navy commander fights Trump's trans military ban
'I want to keep serving': Navy commander fights Trump's trans military ban
Clip: S2025 E50 | 6:59
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E49 | 57:46
Watch 5:58
PBS NewsHour
Examining the truth about fighting fires in California
Examining the truth about fighting fires in California amid water management claims
Clip: S2025 E49 | 5:58
