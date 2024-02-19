© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

February 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 51 | 57m 46s

Monday on the NewsHour, Alexei Navalny's widow accuses the Kremlin of covering up her husband's death and vows to continue his fight for a free Russia. Then, Poland's foreign minister discusses the war in Ukraine and the impact Congress is having by withholding U.S. support. Plus, the conservative group behind claims of illegal ballot stuffing in Georgia's 2020 election admits it has no evidence.

Aired: 02/18/24 | Expires: 03/20/24
Extras
Watch 4:38
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russia cements key battlefield win in Ukraine
News Wrap: Russia cements substantial battlefield win in eastern Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E51 | 4:38
Watch 9:08
PBS NewsHour
Navalny's widow vows to continue his fight for a free Russia
Alexei Navalny's widow vows to continue his fight for a free Russia
Clip: S2024 E51 | 9:08
Watch 7:50
PBS NewsHour
Poland's foreign minister discusses the war in Ukraine
Poland's foreign minister discusses the war in Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E51 | 7:50
Watch 10:21
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on South Carolina's primary
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on South Carolina's primary and Trump's legal woes
Clip: S2024 E51 | 10:21
Watch 7:20
PBS NewsHour
Paul Giamatti on his Oscar-nominated role in 'The Holdovers'
Actor Paul Giamatti discusses his Oscar-nominated performance in 'The Holdovers'
Clip: S2024 E51 | 7:20
Watch 5:47
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on building trust in school
A Brief But Spectacular take on building trust in school
Clip: S2024 E51 | 5:47
Watch 7:18
PBS NewsHour
How 2020 election denialism became a litmus test for the GOP
How 2020 election denialism became a litmus test for the GOP
Clip: S2024 E51 | 7:18
Watch 9:26
PBS NewsHour
The often misunderstood legacy of the Black Panther Party
The often misunderstood legacy of the Black Panther Party
Clip: S2024 E50 | 9:26
Watch 4:48
PBS NewsHour
How the Biden administration aims to take down junk fees
How the Biden administration aims to take down junk fees that hit millions of Americans
Clip: S2024 E50 | 4:48
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
Why eating disorders are affecting more adolescent boys
Eating disorders are affecting more adolescent boys. Here’s why and what signs to look for
Clip: S2024 E50 | 5:27
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
February 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E50 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E49 | 26:45
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
February 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E48 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E47 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E46 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E44 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E43 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E41 | 57:46