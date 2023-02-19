© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 50

February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 02/18/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America.
Report finds personal data from mental health apps for sale
PBS NewsHour
Personal user data from mental health apps being sold, report finds
How an all-Black swim team is making waves in college sports
PBS NewsHour
How this all-Black swim team is making waves in college sports
News Wrap: Blinken visits Turkey, pledges more disaster aid
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Blinken visits Turkey, pledges more disaster aid after quakes
The costs and benefits of switching to a 4-day work week
PBS NewsHour
The costs and benefits of switching to a 4-day work week
February 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
PBS NewsHour
February 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Ukraine fights to hold Bakhmut as Russian forces close in
PBS NewsHour
Ukraine fights to hold Bakhmut as U.S. accuses Russia of crimes against humanity
News Wrap: Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Jimmy Carter enters hospice care after series of hospital stays
Rethinking how we train caregivers for people with dementia
PBS NewsHour
Rethinking how we train caregivers for people with dementia
How an enslaved man helped create some iconic D.C. monuments
PBS NewsHour
How an enslaved man helped create these iconic monuments in Washington, D.C.
Study shows the effect of racism and poverty on kids’ brains
PBS NewsHour
New study reveals the effect of racism and poverty on children’s brains
