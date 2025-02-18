© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 49 | 57m 46s

February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/17/25 | Expires: 03/20/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 3:24
PBS NewsHour
U.S. and Russia meet to discuss ending Ukraine war
Without Ukrainian officials present, U.S. and Russia meet to discuss ending war
Clip: S2025 E49 | 3:24
Watch 7:54
PBS NewsHour
U.S. foreign policy experts analyze talks to end Ukraine war
U.S. foreign policy experts analyze the opening talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E49 | 7:54
Watch 8:28
PBS NewsHour
Andrew Young on the political moment and his life of service
Andrew Young on the current political moment and his life of service
Clip: S2025 E49 | 8:28
Watch 7:00
PBS NewsHour
Musk and DOGE face criticism for seeking access to IRS data
Musk and DOGE face new criticism for seeking access to sensitive IRS data
Clip: S2025 E49 | 7:00
Watch 6:49
PBS NewsHour
Arizona AG discusses lawsuit challenging Musk's power
Arizona attorney general discusses lawsuit challenging Musk's power as unelected official
Clip: S2025 E49 | 6:49
Watch 6:26
PBS NewsHour
Toronto crash and FAA layoffs add to air safety concerns
Toronto plane crash and FAA layoffs add to air safety concerns
Clip: S2025 E49 | 6:26
Watch 5:58
PBS NewsHour
Examining the truth about fighting fires in California
Examining the truth about fighting fires in California amid water management claims
Clip: S2025 E49 | 5:58
Watch 5:37
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: New York governor weighs removing NYC mayor
NEWS WRAP
Clip: S2025 E49 | 5:37
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E48 | 57:46
Watch 4:30
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto injuring 8 people
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto, injuring at least 8 people
Clip: S2025 E48 | 4:30
