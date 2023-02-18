© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 49 | 26m 45s

February 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 02/17/23 | Expires: 03/20/23
February 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
News Wrap: Blinken visits Turkey, pledges more disaster aid
Watch 5:18
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Blinken visits Turkey, pledges more disaster aid
News Wrap: Blinken visits Turkey, pledges more disaster aid after quakes
Clip: S2023 E50 | 5:18
The costs and benefits of switching to a 4-day work week
Watch 6:15
PBS NewsHour
The costs and benefits of switching to a 4-day work week
The costs and benefits of switching to a 4-day work week
Clip: S2023 E50 | 6:15
Report finds personal data from mental health apps for sale
Watch 5:38
PBS NewsHour
Report finds personal data from mental health apps for sale
Personal user data from mental health apps being sold, report finds
Clip: S2023 E50 | 5:38
How an all-Black swim team is making waves in college sports
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
How an all-Black swim team is making waves in college sports
How this all-Black swim team is making waves in college sports
Clip: S2023 E50 | 5:55
February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E50 | 26:45
Ukraine fights to hold Bakhmut as Russian forces close in
Watch 5:31
PBS NewsHour
Ukraine fights to hold Bakhmut as Russian forces close in
Ukraine fights to hold Bakhmut as U.S. accuses Russia of crimes against humanity
Clip: S2023 E49 | 5:31
News Wrap: Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
Watch 3:23
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
News Wrap: Jimmy Carter enters hospice care after series of hospital stays
Clip: S2023 E49 | 3:23
Rethinking how we train caregivers for people with dementia
Watch 4:29
PBS NewsHour
Rethinking how we train caregivers for people with dementia
Rethinking how we train caregivers for people with dementia
Clip: S2023 E49 | 4:29
How an enslaved man helped create some iconic D.C. monuments
Watch 4:22
PBS NewsHour
How an enslaved man helped create some iconic D.C. monuments
How an enslaved man helped create these iconic monuments in Washington, D.C.
Clip: S2023 E49 | 4:22
Study shows the effect of racism and poverty on kids’ brains
Watch 5:33
PBS NewsHour
Study shows the effect of racism and poverty on kids’ brains
New study reveals the effect of racism and poverty on children’s brains
Clip: S2023 E49 | 5:33
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E50 | 26:45
February 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E48 | 57:46
February 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E47 | 57:46
February 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E46 | 57:46
February 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E45 | 57:46
February 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E44 | 56:45
February 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E43 | 26:45
February 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E42 | 26:45
February 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E41 | 57:46
February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E40 | 56:44