© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 47 | 26m 45s

February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 02/15/25 | Expires: 03/18/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:13
PBS NewsHour
Former U.S. envoy on why Trump is engaging with Russia
Former U.S. envoy on why Trump is engaging with Russia over Ukraine talks
Clip: S2025 E47 | 5:13
Watch 5:40
PBS NewsHour
Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon uncertain as deadline looms
On the ground with U.N. forces in Lebanon as Israeli withdrawal deadline looms
Clip: S2025 E47 | 5:40
Watch 5:18
PBS NewsHour
What’s behind online romance scams and who is most at risk
What to know about the groups behind online romance scams and who is most at risk
Clip: S2025 E47 | 5:18
Watch 4:49
PBS NewsHour
Canada will ‘never’ be a U.S. state, foreign minister says
‘We will never be a colony,’ Canadian foreign minister says to Trump’s 51st state remarks
Clip: S2025 E47 | 4:49
Watch 2:31
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Rubio reaffirms Trump’s Gaza takeover plan
News Wrap: Rubio reaffirms Trump’s Gaza takeover plan on trip to Israel
Clip: S2025 E47 | 2:31
Watch 5:53
PBS NewsHour
Zelenskyy’s chief of staff on ‘new reality’ for security
Zelenskyy’s chief of staff discusses ‘new reality’ for security in Ukraine and Europe
Clip: S2025 E46 | 5:53
Watch 2:45
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel, Hamas complete another ceasefire exchange
News Wrap: Israel, Hamas complete another ceasefire exchange
Clip: S2025 E46 | 2:45
Watch 5:47
PBS NewsHour
Explorer Tara Roberts on her memoir ‘Written in the Waters’
‘Written in the Waters’ surfaces the untold stories of captive Africans lost at sea
Clip: S2025 E46 | 5:47
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:45
Watch 4:12
PBS NewsHour
The benefits and risks of swimming outdoors in the winter
As winter swimming gains popularity, the benefits and risks of taking an icy plunge
Clip: S2025 E46 | 4:12
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E44 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E43 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E42 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E41 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E38 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E37 | 57:46