PBS NewsHour

February 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 47 | 57m 46s

Aired: 02/15/23 | Expires: 03/18/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Missouri man freed 28 years after wrongful murder conviction
Watch 2:15
PBS NewsHour
Missouri man freed 28 years after wrongful murder conviction
Missouri man freed after 28 years behind bars for murder he didn't commit
Clip: S2023 E46 | 2:15
How an award-winning poet brings new life to her community
Watch 7:18
PBS NewsHour
How an award-winning poet brings new life to her community
How award-winning poet Nikky Finney is bringing new life to her community
Clip: S2023 E46 | 7:18
Indian government cracks down on press freedom
Watch 7:10
PBS NewsHour
Indian government cracks down on press freedom
Indian government's crackdown on press freedom after BBC documentary critical of PM Modi
Clip: S2023 E46 | 7:10
Activists say UK not keeping asylum-seeking minors safe
Watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
Activists say UK not keeping asylum-seeking minors safe
Activists say UK government not keeping asylum-seeking minors safe as hundreds go missing
Clip: S2023 E46 | 6:24
Senate fentanyl hearing outlines international supply chain
Watch 9:08
PBS NewsHour
Senate fentanyl hearing outlines international supply chain
Senate hearing on fentanyl outlines international supply chain that brings drug to U.S.
Clip: S2023 E46 | 9:08
NATO says West must meet Ukraine’s demand for artillery
Watch 4:28
PBS NewsHour
NATO says West must meet Ukraine’s demand for artillery
Russia claims gains in Donbas, NATO says West must meet Ukraine’s demand for artillery
Clip: S2023 E46 | 4:28
Michigan Democrats push for gun control after MSU shooting
Watch 6:06
PBS NewsHour
Michigan Democrats push for gun control after MSU shooting
Michigan Democrats push for more gun control laws after MSU mass shooting
Clip: S2023 E46 | 6:06
News Wrap: CBO offers bleak reassessment of U.S. economy
Watch 5:39
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: CBO offers bleak reassessment of U.S. economy
News Wrap: Congressional Budget Office offers bleak reassessment of U.S. economy
Clip: S2023 E46 | 5:39
Criticism over lax construction standards grows in Turkey
Watch 2:57
PBS NewsHour
Criticism over lax construction standards grows in Turkey
Criticism over lax construction standards grows 10 days after Turkey and Syria earthquake
Clip: S2023 E46 | 2:57
