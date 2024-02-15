© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

February 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 47 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, Kansas City reels after a deadly shooting at its Super Bowl celebration parade. A New York judge denies former President Trump's request to delay a criminal case that stems from hush money paid to an adult film star. Plus, shelling and air strikes between Israel and Hezbollah escalate, endangering civilians living near the border with Lebanon.

Aired: 02/14/24 | Expires: 03/16/24
Watch 10:14
PBS NewsHour
Diversity initiatives facing political backlash
Why diversity initiatives at colleges and companies are facing political backlash
Clip: S2024 E47 | 10:14
Watch 9:34
PBS NewsHour
Arizona network becomes model for mental health hotlines
How Arizona's crisis response network became a model for mental health hotlines
Clip: S2024 E47 | 9:34
Watch 3:43
PBS NewsHour
Informant charged with lying about Biden's ties to Burisma
Informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Burisma
Clip: S2024 E47 | 3:43
Watch 7:29
PBS NewsHour
'The Greatest Night in Pop' reveals how stars made history
'The Greatest Night in Pop' reveals how music's stars came together to make history
Clip: S2024 E47 | 7:29
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E46 | 57:46
Watch 3:59
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: 1 shot dead following K.C. Super Bowl parade
News Wrap: 1 killed in shooting following Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Clip: S2024 E46 | 3:59
Watch 6:09
PBS NewsHour
National security warning involves Russian space weapon
National security warning reportedly involves Russian space weapon
Clip: S2024 E46 | 6:09
Watch 5:53
PBS NewsHour
Indonesia's next president linked to human rights abuses
Former general linked to human rights abuses elected as Indonesia's next president
Clip: S2024 E46 | 5:53
Watch 7:14
PBS NewsHour
GOP Rep. Van Duyne on divides in House over Ukraine, border
GOP Rep. Van Duyne discusses divides in House over Ukraine aid, border security
Clip: S2024 E46 | 7:14
Watch 5:41
PBS NewsHour
What's next for Republicans after Mayorkas impeachment vote
What's next for Republicans in Congress after vote to impeach homeland security secretary
Clip: S2024 E46 | 5:41
