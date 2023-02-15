© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

February 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 46 | 57m 46s

February 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/14/23 | Expires: 03/17/23
February 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America.
News Wrap: Inflation eases in January compared to last year
Watch 4:54
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Inflation eases in January compared to last year
News Wrap: Inflation eases in January compared to last year
Clip: S2023 E45 | 4:54
Haley running for president, 1st in GOP to challenge Trump
Watch 7:28
PBS NewsHour
Haley running for president, 1st in GOP to challenge Trump
Haley launches run for president, becoming 1st Republican to challenge Trump
Clip: S2023 E45 | 7:28
Michigan State student describes chaos during mass shooting
Watch 7:18
PBS NewsHour
Michigan State student describes chaos during mass shooting
Michigan State student describes chaos during mass shooting that left three students dead
Clip: S2023 E45 | 7:18
Frustration mounts as earthquake death toll tops 40,000
Watch 2:47
PBS NewsHour
Frustration mounts as earthquake death toll tops 40,000
Frustration mounts, hope for finding survivors wanes as earthquake death toll tops 40,000
Clip: S2023 E45 | 2:47
Social media companies face scrutiny over teen mental health
Watch 10:10
PBS NewsHour
Social media companies face scrutiny over teen mental health
Social media companies face legal scrutiny over deteriorating mental health among teens
Clip: S2023 E45 | 10:10
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace on spy balloons, future of her party
Watch 7:11
PBS NewsHour
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace on spy balloons, future of her party
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace on spy balloons, debt ceiling and future of her party
Clip: S2023 E45 | 7:11
American who fought for Ukraine offers perspective on war
Watch 6:37
PBS NewsHour
American who fought for Ukraine offers perspective on war
Former Green Beret who fought for Ukraine offers perspective on war, how to counter Russia
Clip: S2023 E45 | 6:37
Western nations accelerate air defense to Ukraine
Watch 5:03
PBS NewsHour
Western nations accelerate air defense to Ukraine
Western nations accelerate air defense to Ukraine as Russia launches new offensive
Clip: S2023 E45 | 5:03
February 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E45 | 57:46
February 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E44 | 56:45
February 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E45 | 57:46
February 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E44 | 56:45
February 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E43 | 26:45
February 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E42 | 26:45
February 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E41 | 57:46
February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E40 | 56:44
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:43
PBS NewsHour
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E39 | 56:43
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E38 | 57:46
February 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:12
PBS NewsHour
February 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E37 | 56:12
February 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E36 | 26:45