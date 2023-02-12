February 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Rescuers face increasingly long odds as death toll soars in Turkey and Syria
News Wrap: U.S. takes down unidentified object over Lake Huron
Earthquake deepens need for humanitarian aid in Syria and Turkey
The current hurdles to putting more electric vehicles on the road
A poet’s Brief But Spectacular take on performing privilege and forgiveness
February 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria leaves millions without homes
Why more states are requiring consent for pelvic exams on unconscious patients
Doug Williams on the significance of 2 Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl
How Robert Smalls sailed his crew and family to freedom during the Civil War
February 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 5, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 4, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode