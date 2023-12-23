© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

December 23, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 368 | 24m 44s

December 23, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 12/22/23
Extras
Watch 5:40
PBS NewsHour
What sustainable aviation fuel means for airline emissions
What sustainable aviation fuel means for the future of airline emissions
Clip: S2023 E368 | 5:40
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
As communities test basic income, here’s how one city fared
As communities test basic income programs, here’s how one California city fared
Clip: S2023 E368 | 7:21
Watch 2:29
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli forces near ‘full’ control of north Gaza
News Wrap: Israeli ground forces near ‘full’ control of northern Gaza
Clip: S2023 E368 | 2:29
Watch 7:16
PBS NewsHour
‘Live to 100’ explores people in ‘blue zones’ live longer
‘Live to 100’ explores why people in ‘blue zones’ live longer than average
Clip: S2023 E368 | 7:16
Watch 11:14
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on the overwhelmed immigration system
Brooks and Capehart on the political pressure of the overwhelmed immigration system
Clip: S2023 E367 | 11:14
Watch 8:17
PBS NewsHour
Critics recommend their must-see movies of 2023
Critics recommend their must-see movies of 2023
Clip: S2023 E367 | 8:17
Watch 7:46
PBS NewsHour
Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha on hopes for his homeland
Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha on all he's lost in Gaza and hopes for his homeland
Clip: S2023 E367 | 7:46
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
Inside the store that sells lost and unclaimed baggage
Inside the store selling unclaimed luggage and how to keep your bags from ending up there
Clip: S2023 E367 | 5:55
Watch 3:52
PBS NewsHour
U.S. military members perform 'O Come, All Ye Faithful'
U.S. military members perform 'O Come, All Ye Faithful'
Clip: S2023 E367 | 3:52
Watch 3:55
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Supreme Court won't expedite Trump ruling
News Wrap: Supreme Court won't expedite ruling on Trump's presidential immunity claim
Clip: S2023 E367 | 3:55
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E367 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E366 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E365 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E364 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E363 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 17, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 17, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E362 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
December 16, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 16, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E361 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E360 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E359 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E358 | 57:46