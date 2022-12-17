© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

December 17, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2022 Episode 354

December 17, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 12/16/22
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
News Wrap: Russian missile strikes kill Ukrainian civilians
Watch 2:52
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russian missile strikes kill Ukrainian civilians
News Wrap: Barrage of Russian missiles kills Ukrainian civilians
Clip: S2022 E354 | 2:52
The effects of FTX’s collapse on the cryptocurrency industry
Watch 5:13
PBS NewsHour
The effects of FTX’s collapse on the cryptocurrency industry
The effects of FTX’s collapse on the cryptocurrency industry
Clip: S2022 E354 | 5:13
Famine looms over Somalia amid severe drought, civil war
Watch 5:01
PBS NewsHour
Famine looms over Somalia amid severe drought, civil war
Famine looms over Somalia as drought, civil war displace millions
Clip: S2022 E354 | 5:01
How racial biases in medical data lead to inequities in care
Watch 6:05
PBS NewsHour
How racial biases in medical data lead to inequities in care
How racial biases in medical algorithms lead to inequities in care
Clip: S2022 E354 | 6:05
A Brief But Spectacular take on designing toys for kids
Watch 3:48
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on designing toys for kids
A Brief But Spectacular take on designing toys for kids
Clip: S2022 E354 | 3:48
December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E353 | 57:46
CIA Director on war in Ukraine, China intelligence challenge
Watch 17:25
PBS NewsHour
CIA Director on war in Ukraine, China intelligence challenge
CIA Director Bill Burns on war in Ukraine, intelligence challenges posed by China
Clip: S2022 E353 | 17:25
Brooks and Capehart on upcoming Jan. 6 committee vote
Watch 12:26
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on upcoming Jan. 6 committee vote
Brooks and Capehart on upcoming Jan. 6 committee vote on urging charges against Trump
Clip: S2022 E353 | 12:26
Armed forces members celebrate Hanukkah through song
Watch 1:35
PBS NewsHour
Armed forces members celebrate Hanukkah through song
U.S. armed forces members band together to celebrate Hanukkah through song
Clip: S2022 E353 | 1:35
Secret Service under scrutiny ahead Jan. 6 committee report
Watch 6:01
PBS NewsHour
Secret Service under scrutiny ahead Jan. 6 committee report
Secret Service under scrutiny ahead January 6 committee's final report
Clip: S2022 E353 | 6:01
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E353 | 57:46
December 15, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
December 15, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 15, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E352 | 56:45
December 14, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 14, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 14, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E351 | 57:46
December 13, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
December 13, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 13, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E350 | 56:45
December 12, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 12, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 12, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E349 | 57:46
December 11, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 11, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 11, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2022 E348 | 26:45
December 10, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 10, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 10, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2022 E347 | 26:45
December 9, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 9, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 9, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E346 | 57:46
December 8, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 8, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 8, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E345 | 57:46
December 7, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 7, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 7, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E344 | 57:46