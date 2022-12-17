December 17, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Barrage of Russian missiles kills Ukrainian civilians
The effects of FTX’s collapse on the cryptocurrency industry
Famine looms over Somalia as drought, civil war displace millions
How racial biases in medical algorithms lead to inequities in care
A Brief But Spectacular take on designing toys for kids
December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
CIA Director Bill Burns on war in Ukraine, intelligence challenges posed by China
Brooks and Capehart on upcoming Jan. 6 committee vote on urging charges against Trump
U.S. armed forces members band together to celebrate Hanukkah through song
Secret Service under scrutiny ahead January 6 committee's final report
December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 15, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 14, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 13, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 12, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 11, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 10, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 9, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 8, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 7, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode