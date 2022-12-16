December 16, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Louisiana troopers accused of killing Black man and obstructing investigations
News Wrap: Biden signs short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown
U.S. armed forces members band together to celebrate Hanukkah through song
CIA Director Bill Burns on war in Ukraine, intelligence challenges posed by China
Brooks and Capehart on upcoming Jan. 6 committee vote on urging charges against Trump
Secret Service under scrutiny ahead January 6 committee's final report
Twitter faces criticism after suspending accounts of journalists covering CEO Elon Musk
December 15, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
New poll shows Americans want congressional cooperation, but expect gridlock
Literary critics give their takes on the best of books of 2022
