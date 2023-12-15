December 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million for defamation of election workers
Critics discuss their favorite books of 2023
Brooks and Marcus on the House's impeachment inquiry and its impact on Biden
Military experts discuss Israel's use of unguided bombs and harm to civilians in Gaza
How medical providers are navigating the legal shifts in reproductive rights
News Wrap: Congressional Budget Office projects inflation will slow to near 2% in 2024
Report gives an inside look at how the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Lawsuits challenging real estate commission could shake up housing market
How some evangelical leaders are combating political radicalization in their congregations
Rush frontman Geddy Lee reflects on his music and life in a new memoir
December 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 10, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 9, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode