© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 94 | 57m 46s

April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 04/01/24 | Expires: 05/02/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E93 | 57:46
Watch 5:17
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel withdraws from Gaza hospital after battle
News Wrap: Israel withdraws from Gaza's largest hospital after a 2-week battle
Clip: S2024 E93 | 5:17
Watch 3:32
PBS NewsHour
Attack on Iran consulate in Syria escalates Mideast conflict
Attack on Iran consulate in Syria escalates conflict in Middle East
Clip: S2024 E93 | 3:32
Watch 9:20
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on abortion motivating voters
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how abortion rights could motivate voter turnout for Biden
Clip: S2024 E93 | 9:20
Watch 7:40
PBS NewsHour
Gov. Whitmer on efforts to protect reproductive rights
Gov. Whitmer discusses Democrats' efforts to protect reproductive rights
Clip: S2024 E93 | 7:40
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
'Havana syndrome' investigator on linking Russia to attacks
'Havana syndrome' investigator on accusing Russia of targeting U.S. officials
Clip: S2024 E93 | 6:04
Watch 5:21
PBS NewsHour
Artist fuses design, accessory to create art you can carry
Rhode Island artist fuses design and accessory to create art you can carry
Clip: S2024 E93 | 5:21
Watch 4:56
PBS NewsHour
The challenging task crews face to clear collapsed bridge
The challenging task crews face to clear collapsed bridge and reopen Baltimore's port
Clip: S2024 E93 | 4:56
Watch 9:17
PBS NewsHour
State laws create disparities in access to food benefits
State laws create disparities in access to government food benefits
Clip: S2024 E93 | 9:17
Watch 10:09
PBS NewsHour
A look at Georgia’s controversial Medicaid expansion program
What to know about Georgia’s controversial approach to expanding Medicaid
Clip: S2024 E92 | 10:09
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E93 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E92 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E91 | 26:45
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E90 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E89 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E88 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E87 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E86 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E85 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E84 | 26:45