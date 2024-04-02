April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
News Wrap: Israel withdraws from Gaza's largest hospital after a 2-week battle
Attack on Iran consulate in Syria escalates conflict in Middle East
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how abortion rights could motivate voter turnout for Biden
Gov. Whitmer discusses Democrats' efforts to protect reproductive rights
'Havana syndrome' investigator on accusing Russia of targeting U.S. officials
Rhode Island artist fuses design and accessory to create art you can carry
The challenging task crews face to clear collapsed bridge and reopen Baltimore's port
State laws create disparities in access to government food benefits
What to know about Georgia’s controversial approach to expanding Medicaid
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode