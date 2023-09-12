Yucatán Meats

Extras
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Pati connects with mountain climbers and top chefs in the Huasteca mountains.
Pati spends the day with Chef Hugo Guajardo.
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
