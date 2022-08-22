© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Pati's Mexican Table

Sabores Norteños

Season 9 Episode 910 | 26m 46s

Pati is inspired by Sonora’s “northern flavors” where the hot, arid desert lends itself to hearty and surprising recipes. She makes traditional tamales with corn, chiles, and cheese, and then for the main course, pork chops topped with a pickled grape salad. In Sonora, she visits a traditional hacienda, where she gets a true taste of Sonoran ranch food.

Aired: 10/01/20 | Expires: 09/30/23
Sabores Norteños
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
The Magic of Piloncillo
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Piloncillo
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Maestros Del Pan
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Maestros Del Pan
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
The World Cup of Tacos
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The World Cup of Tacos
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
The Fire Kings
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Fire Kings
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
A Day with Hugo
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Day with Hugo
Pati spends the day with Chef Hugo Guajardo.
Episode: S11 E1109 | 26:46
Top Chefs and Ancient Cliffs
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Top Chefs and Ancient Cliffs
Pati connects with mountain climbers and top chefs in the Huasteca mountains.
Episode: S11 E1110 | 26:46
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
