Intimate Conviction, Part 2 / Intimate Conviction, deuxième
The Paris Murders

Intimate Conviction, Part 2 / Intimate Conviction, deuxième

Season 5 Episode 8 | 48m 33s

Adele and Rocher are surprised to be called to the scene of a suicide: Stephanie Pleskof hanged herself at home. But in the apartment lies another body: Stephanie’s daughter Lea, who had been missing since 2014.

Aired: 04/12/23
Intimate Conviction, Part 2 / Intimate Conviction, deuxième
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, première partie
Watch 57:45
The Paris Murders
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, première partie
A child is kidnapped from a funfair and Adele believes Argos can help find the culprit.
Episode: S5 E1 | 57:45
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, deuxième partie
Watch 58:55
The Paris Murders
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, deuxième partie
Argos' mind games begin to affect the investigation, but Adele knows how to handle him.
Episode: S5 E2 | 58:55
The Heirs, Part 1 / Les Héritiers, première partie
Watch 52:55
The Paris Murders
The Heirs, Part 1 / Les Héritiers, première partie
On their way to a conference, the group discovers a stabbed pregnant woman.
Episode: S5 E3 | 52:55
Motherland / Mère patrie
Watch 55:55
The Paris Murders
Motherland / Mère patrie
A renowned engineer is found dead under a bridge. Suicide, or something more sinister?
Episode: S5 E5 | 55:55
The Heirs, Part 2 / Les Héritiers, deuxième partie
Watch 50:32
The Paris Murders
The Heirs, Part 2 / Les Héritiers, deuxième partie
A hostage situation reveals the dark truth embedded in the heritage of the Chateaux.
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:32
Intimate Conviction, Part 1 / Intime Conviction - première
Watch 49:34
The Paris Murders
Intimate Conviction, Part 1 / Intime Conviction - première
An entire family is found dead, each missing a hand. A sign of faith or a psychopath?
Episode: S5 E7 | 49:34
Flesh and Bone / De chair et d'os
Watch 48:56
The Paris Murders
Flesh and Bone / De chair et d'os
A boxing coach is found dead in the ring. Courtene is convinced that Tomasi is pregnant.
Episode: S5 E6 | 48:56
Burnout /Burn Out
Watch 54:33
The Paris Murders
Burnout /Burn Out
A doctor who had saved numerous children from a fire is found dead – burnt to a crisp.
Episode: S5 E9 | 54:33
Dizziness / Vertiges
Watch 1:00:41
The Paris Murders
Dizziness / Vertiges
Argos’ lawyer is dead, and Adele is found over the body – holding a knife.
Episode: S5 E10 | 1:00:41
Goodbyes, Part 1
Watch 47:39
The Paris Murders
Goodbyes, Part 1
A crime report highlights an abduction case from years ago. The case is reopened.
Episode: S4 E1 | 47:39