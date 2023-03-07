© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Burnout /Burn Out
The Paris Murders

Burnout /Burn Out

Season 5 Episode 9 | 54m 33s

The body of a disgraced doctor is found charred in his home. Can Adele maintain focus on the case? The specter of Argos has risen again through his lawyer, who puts pressure on Adele and may well succeed in freeing the psychopath.

Aired: 04/12/23
Burnout /Burn Out
Intimate Conviction, Part 2 / Intimate Conviction, deuxième
Watch 48:33
The Paris Murders
Intimate Conviction, Part 2 / Intimate Conviction, deuxième
A mother and child are dead. Why? And where did the child, missing for years, come from?
Episode: S5 E8 | 48:33
The Heirs, Part 2 / Les Héritiers, deuxième partie
Watch 50:32
The Paris Murders
The Heirs, Part 2 / Les Héritiers, deuxième partie
A hostage situation reveals the dark truth embedded in the heritage of the Chateaux.
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:32
Intimate Conviction, Part 1 / Intime Conviction - première
Watch 49:34
The Paris Murders
Intimate Conviction, Part 1 / Intime Conviction - première
An entire family is found dead, each missing a hand. A sign of faith or a psychopath?
Episode: S5 E7 | 49:34
Flesh and Bone / De chair et d'os
Watch 48:56
The Paris Murders
Flesh and Bone / De chair et d'os
A boxing coach is found dead in the ring. Courtene is convinced that Tomasi is pregnant.
Episode: S5 E6 | 48:56
Dizziness / Vertiges
Watch 1:00:41
The Paris Murders
Dizziness / Vertiges
Argos’ lawyer is dead, and Adele is found over the body – holding a knife.
Episode: S5 E10 | 1:00:41
The Heirs, Part 1 / Les Héritiers, première partie
Watch 52:55
The Paris Murders
The Heirs, Part 1 / Les Héritiers, première partie
On their way to a conference, the group discovers a stabbed pregnant woman.
Episode: S5 E3 | 52:55
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, première partie
Watch 57:45
The Paris Murders
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, première partie
A child is kidnapped from a funfair and Adele believes Argos can help find the culprit.
Episode: S5 E1 | 57:45
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, deuxième partie
Watch 58:55
The Paris Murders
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, deuxième partie
Argos' mind games begin to affect the investigation, but Adele knows how to handle him.
Episode: S5 E2 | 58:55
Motherland / Mère patrie
Watch 55:55
The Paris Murders
Motherland / Mère patrie
A renowned engineer is found dead under a bridge. Suicide, or something more sinister?
Episode: S5 E5 | 55:55
Goodbyes, Part 1
Watch 47:39
The Paris Murders
Goodbyes, Part 1
A crime report highlights an abduction case from years ago. The case is reopened.
Episode: S4 E1 | 47:39