With All My Heart
The Paris Murders

With All My Heart

Season 4 Episode 7 | 56m 29s

A medium comes forward to report a body – an unknown man lying in water, surrounded by tulips. With no more details, the team is quick to dismiss him. But when a man is found dead in a bath with tulips, they’re forced to take a closer look.

Aired: 03/08/23
With All My Heart
All
  • All
  • The Paris Murders Season 4
  • The Paris Murders Season 3
  • The Paris Murders Season 2
  • The Paris Murders Season 1
Goodbyes, Part 1
Watch 47:39
The Paris Murders
Goodbyes, Part 1
A crime report highlights an abduction case from years ago. The case is reopened.
Episode: S4 E1 | 47:39
The Chosen Ones, Part 2
Watch 56:08
The Paris Murders
The Chosen Ones, Part 2
A sanctuary for children is mysteriously turning them into killers.
Episode: S4 E10 | 56:08
Halloween
Watch 58:02
The Paris Murders
Halloween
Masked killings and underlying abuse – fueled by psychotic rage.
Episode: S4 E4 | 58:02
Mummy
Watch 53:49
The Paris Murders
Mummy
People are being attacked with venomous snakes as an Egyptian mystery unfolds.
Episode: S4 E8 | 53:49
The Return
Watch 59:40
The Paris Murders
The Return
A troubled teen uncovers a lost past – with a dark story.
Episode: S4 E5 | 59:40
Goodbyes, Part 2
Watch 1:01:15
The Paris Murders
Goodbyes, Part 2
The past becomes the present. Meanwhile, New York beckons.
Episode: S4 E2 | 1:01:15
The Chosen Ones, Part 1
Watch 1:00:02
The Paris Murders
The Chosen Ones, Part 1
A mistaken identity divides the team, and a special needs school is being targeted.
Episode: S4 E9 | 1:00:02
In Troubled Waters
Watch 58:52
The Paris Murders
In Troubled Waters
A missing girl. A suspected abduction. Nothing is what it seems.
Episode: S4 E3 | 58:52
The Poison Pen
Watch 55:55
The Paris Murders
The Poison Pen
A nosey neighbor gets more than she bargained for.
Episode: S4 E6 | 55:55
Storms - Part 1
Watch 51:10
The Paris Murders
Storms - Part 1
As a storm is raging outside, Chloe is stuck on Belle-Ile with a killer on the loose.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:10