E4 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Cardboard Kitchen

Builder Jerry Davis gives Kevin OConnor a tour of the new addition. Richard Trethewey checks on the HVAC system designed by expert Jeremy Draper. Jenn Nawada and homeowner Kysha meet forager Robby Astrove. At the house, project manager Tristain ODonnell explores kitchen location options. Carpenter Greg Pray restores the old windows, and the homeowners daughter creates a 3d tour of the house.