E37 | Saratoga Legacy Restored | Smooth Finish
This Old House

E37 | Saratoga Legacy Restored | Smooth Finish

Season 43 Episode 37 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor visits a tech school in Massachusetts. At the house, flooring installer Larry Thompson discusses the benefits of wide plank-engineered flooring. General Contractor Matt Whitbeck builds a custom drain pan for the 2nd-story laundry room. Outside, landscape contractors Dave Whitbeck and Jenn Nawada discuss the new irrigation system. The ICF foundation gets a stucco-like finish.

Aired: 07/20/22 | Expires: 08/04/22
E37 | Saratoga Legacy Restored | Smooth Finish
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
Episode: S44 E7 | 23:42
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
