E16 | First Period Gambrel | Secrets Behind the Wall

The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
The crew takes on a first period home in Ipswich, MA. They get a tour from the homeowners.
Renovation on the 1902 house is complete. The crew participates in the town's bed race.
Curb appeal is added to the front yard, and an electric vehicle charger is installed.
Shingles are installed on a small roof. The railing on the original staircase is raised.
Work is underway for the new bump out. A winder staircase and a retaining wall are built.
Asbestos is abated. A carpenter talks about working with Parkinsons disease.
The crew is back in Massachusetts to start a new project in the town of Newburyport.
The old porch posts are repaired. The homeowners visit Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.s home.