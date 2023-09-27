© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission

Season 45 Episode 1 | 23m 42s

The crew starts a new project in Lexington, MA, to make a 1960 mid-century modern home accessible for a family with a son who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The crew meets the homeowners to learn about the disease and the challenges the current setup of the house poses. The project is a race against time, but the crew is determined to get the family back into their home as soon as possible.

Aired: 09/27/23 | Expires: 10/12/23
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and GAF.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
Episode: S44 E7 | 23:42
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
All
  • All
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: S44 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | First Period Gambrel | Look-Alike
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Episode: S44 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | First Period Gambrel | New Life
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.
Episode: S44 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | First Period Gambrel | Factory Built
The old barn is replaced with a new boathouse built in a factory and assembled onsite.
Episode: S44 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | First Period Gambrel | Exposing Problems
The roof is insulated from the outside. A lighting solution for the new ell is devised.
Episode: S44 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | First Period Gambrel | First Things First
HVAC ducts are creatively hidden. A cinderblock enclosure gets covered with stone.
Episode: S44 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | First Period Gambrel | Rebuilding Centuries
The old ell has been reassembled. A steel beam carries the weight of the new roof.
Episode: S44 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | First Period Gambrel | Below Grade Plumbing
A chimney is saved from demo. A sewer ejector is installed. Kevin goes clamming.
Episode: S44 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | First Period Gambrel | Careful Considerations
The timber frame structure is disassembled. The homeowner considers a new house color.
Episode: S44 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | First Period Gambrel | Prep-Work
A plan is devised to raise the timber frame in the ell. A book from 1826 is found.
Episode: S44 E17 | 23:42