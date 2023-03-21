© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Healthy Relationships with Peers
Ohio Learns 360

Healthy Relationships with Peers

Season 1 Episode 7 | 45m 07s

In this family webinar, we will discuss how can families help the development of healthy relationships for their children and what are the keys handling challenging peer relationships? Guest: Chelsea Elliott, MSW | Somocom Lab -- Chelsea is a Certified Emotional Intelligence Coach and holds a master’s degree in social work from Boston College. Feedback: www.tinyurl.com/OL360webinar

Aired: 04/11/23
Healthy Relationships with Peers
