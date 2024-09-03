Solar System: Strange Worlds

Extras
What are the weirdest worlds in our solar system, and how did they come to be?
AI-generated photos are video are getting so good that it’s hard for humans to tell what’s real.
Discover the dramatic forces creating spectacular weather on neighboring planets and moons.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
In the 1980s scientists discovered a crucial part of the Earth’s atmosphere was extremely thin.
Explore big discoveries that have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Explore the promise and perils of new A.I. technologies.
Find out who’s using your data and what you can do about it.
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
New evidence reveals the real story of Easter Island and the builders of its stone heads.
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.