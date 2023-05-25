© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Sept. 28, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 2

Season 54 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

This is week on NewsDepth: The US southern border is seeing an increase in immigration. The Fed is slowing down interest rates spikes. Did you know Ohio played a role in the history of cars? And we visited a museum restoring old automobiles.

Aired: 09/26/23
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 21, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 1
The Taylor Swift concert tour made a big impact on local economies.
Episode: S54 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
May 25, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 30
Last episode of season 53!
Episode: S53 E30 | 26:46
Watch 2:24
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Pair of Parrots Steal the Softball Show
Petting Zoo: Pair of Parrots Steal the Softball Show
Clip: S53 E30 | 2:24
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
May 18, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 29
The end of the pandemic has brought changes to immigration policy.
Episode: S53 E29 | 26:46
Watch 1:47
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Backyard Duck Daycare
Petting Zoo: Backyard Duck Daycare
Clip: S53 E29 | 1:47
Watch 2:10
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Therapy Dogs Save The Day
Petting Zoo: Therapy Dogs Save The Day
Clip: S53 E28 | 2:10
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
May 10, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 28
Movie and TV writers have gone on strike. U of A is simulating life outside earth.
Episode: S53 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
May 4, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 27
We are one step closer to a new debt ceiling plan.
Episode: S53 E27 | 26:46
Watch 2:17
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Sleepy Anteater Won't Get Out of Bed
Petting Zoo: Sleepy Anteater Won't Get Out of Bed
Clip: S53 E27 | 2:17
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
April 28, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 26
SpaceX Starship explodes on its first launch attempt.
Episode: S53 E26 | 26:46
