May 10, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 28

Petting Zoo: Therapy Dogs Save The Day
We are one step closer to a new debt ceiling plan.
Petting Zoo: Sleepy Anteater Won't Get Out of Bed
SpaceX Starship explodes on its first launch attempt.
Petting Zoo: Sloth Steals Rocket's Spotlight
Petting Zoo: Sheep 'Lambscape' Solar Farm
It’s Earth Day! Natalia takes us to a solar farm. And a biochemist answers your questions.
Petting Zoo: First Eaglet of the Season Hatches
Joe Biden wants to ban the social media app TikTok. Mary tells us about ‘wacky’ Ohio laws.
Petting Zoo: Adventurous Seal Explores Maine
The International Crime Court is trying to hold Russia accountable.
Bank failures bring uncertainty to the US economy. Texas is taking over Houston's schools.
The culmination of many issues brings attention to food insecurity around the world.
Heavy snow impacts much of California. And snowpacks could help Lake Mead’s water levels.
Governor DeWine visits the community after the train crash.
A train carrying hazardous materials derails in Ohio.