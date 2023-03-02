© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

March 9, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 20

Season 53 Episode 20

In this week’s episode, heavy snow impacts much of California. Snowpacks could help Lake Mead’s water levels. A new crew has made it to the International Space Station. And Nick tells us all about the First Amendment.

Aired: 03/07/23
Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury
Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury
Clip: S53 E20 | 3:23
Petting Zoo: Cat vs. Microwave
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Cat vs. Microwave
Petting Zoo: Cat vs. Microwave
Clip: S53 E19 | 2:01
March 2, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 19
NewsDepth
March 2, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 19
Governor DeWine visits the community after the train crash.
Episode: S53 E19 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: Dog Library
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Dog Library
Petting Zoo: Dog Library
Clip: S53 E18 | 2:07
Feb. 23, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 18
NewsDepth
Feb. 23, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 18
A train carrying hazardous materials derails in Ohio.
Episode: S53 E18 | 26:46
Feb. 16, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 17
NewsDepth
Feb. 16, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 17
President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
Episode: S53 E17 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: Manatees Try to Stay Warm
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Manatees Try to Stay Warm
Petting Zoo: Manatees Try to Stay Warm
Clip: S53 E17 | 1:10
Petting Zoo: Zoo Pups Join Wild Wolf Packs
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Zoo Pups Join Wild Wolf Packs
Petting Zoo: Zoo Pups Join Wild Wolf Packs
Clip: S53 E16 | 0:59
Feb. 9, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 16
NewsDepth
Feb. 9, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 16
The U.S. has reached the national debt ceiling. What does that mean?
Episode: S53 E16 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: Pups at the Opera
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Pups at the Opera
Petting Zoo: Pups at the Opera
Clip: S53 E15 | 1:26
