January 9, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 14

This week on the show: Lake-effect Snow, Christmas Trees, & Police Dogs!
This week on the show: Inflation, Winter Forecast, and Crafting!
This week on the show: Young Elected Officials, Trash into Energy, & Ohio’s Native American Names!
This week on the show: Women’s Movements, Spain Floods & Native American Heritage Month!
This week on the show: Election Results, Fierce Female Athletes, & A Beauty Queen!
This week on the show: Presidential Campaigns, Spooky Science, and Tinikling Dancing!
This week on the show: Early Voting, Exploring Europa, & Languages!
This week on the show: Hurricane in Florida, Prescribed Burns, & Fall Foliage!
This week on the show: Hurricane, Voter Registration, & Stranded Astronauts!
This week on the show: Hurricane, Volcanoes, & Boxing!
