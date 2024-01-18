© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

January 25, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 15

Season 54 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

This is week on NewsDepth: Iowa held the first major event in the presidential race. A bill prevented a government shutdown for now. Back-to-back winter storms bring together football fans and snow sculptors. Mars also got some snow – cubed-shaped snow.

Aired: 01/23/24
NewsDepth
January 18, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 14
This week on the show: Winter weather & how animals and humans adapt to it / MLK in Cle
NewsDepth
January 11, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 13
This week on the show: 2024 Presidential Elections, Careers in Engineering, & Horses
NewsDepth
December 14, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 12
This week on the show: News of the year, consumer spending, and a dance group from Akron.
NewsDepth
December 7, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 11
This week on the show: Health issues in winter, we interview a meteorologist & Troll Hole.
NewsDepth
November 30, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 10
This week on the show: Ohio native plants, a balanced diet, a young entrepreneur.
NewsDepth
November 16, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 9
This week on the show: what to expect this winter, we talk about the environment.
NewsDepth
November 9, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 8
This week on the show: Voting & Civic Participation, the environment impacts the economy.
NewsDepth
November 2, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 7
This week on the show: new Speaker, the Philippine-China dispute over territory.
NewsDepth
October 26, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 6
Happy Halloween! In this spooky episode, we talk bats, R.L. Stine, and a Cleveland bridge.
NewsDepth
October 19, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 5
Israel has declared war over the Gaza Strip.
Episode: S54 E5 | 26:46
