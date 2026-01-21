© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Jan. 23, 2026 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 16

Season 56 Episode 16 | 26m 46s

This week on the show: More high schools are teaching personal finances. Abbey explains taxes in this week’s Politics on Point. A high school senior helps tackle food insecurity. And we learn about the woman who started the Cleveland Orchestra.

Aired: 01/20/26
NewsDepth
Jan. 16, 2026 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 15
This week on the show: Oil, Future, Garret Morgan, Sports!
Episode: S56 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Dec. 19, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 14
This week on the show: Interest Rates, Social Media, Reading & Ice Skaters!
Episode: S56 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Dec. 12, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 13
This week on the show: Lake Effect Snow; & How to stay happy and healthy during winter.
Episode: S56 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Nov. 21, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 12
This week on the show: Government Reopens, Snow + Colds, & Native American Heritage Month!
Episode: S56 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Nov. 14, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 11
This week on the show: SNAP Benefits, Hurricane Melissa & Jeff eats spicy food!
Episode: S56 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Nov. 7, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 10
This week on the show: Government Shutdown, Elections, Asiatown!
Episode: S56 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 31, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 9
This week on the show: Tariffs on Halloween Candy, Record Breaking Witches, Dia De Muertos!
Episode: S56 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 24, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 8
This week on the show: Storms in North America, Inclusive Sports, Practical Fashion!
Episode: S56 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 17, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 7
This week on the show: Ceasefire Agreement, Farming & Libraries!
Episode: S56 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 10, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 6
This week on the show: Government Shutdown, Jane Goodall, Invasive Species!
Episode: S56 E6 | 26:46
