Jan. 19, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 13

The US had a frosty Christmas, due to a massive winter storm. Mars also got some snow.
Petting Zoo: New Year's Resolutions
The holidays are here! and that means… It's shopping season.
Petting Zoo: Razzle-Dazzle Horses
Petting Zoo: World's Largest Moth
We have a round-up of some big moments from the World Cup.
Nick explains the process of making laws. People in Ukraine are preparing for winter.
Petting Zoo: Turkeys Provide a Cuddle Session on Thanksgiving!
We have the results of the midterm elections. Nick gives us some insight on fair voting.
Petting Zoo: Endangered Wolf Finds a New Home in Colorado
We take a look at Ohio's candidates ahead of the elections.
Storms hit the US. The National Women's Hall of Fame has 9 new inductees.
The CDC approved an updated Covid booster. Natalia speaks with a “fun-gi.”
We give you the highlights of this summer’s news. We answer your Monkeypox questions.
We review the year’s news. We get ready for summer by visiting Daffodil Hill in Cleveland.