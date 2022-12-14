© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Dec. 15, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 11

Season 53 Episode 11

In this week’s episode, the holidays are here! and that means… It's shopping season. We get a tour inside a cryptocurrency mine. Margaret has some tips if you’re stressing out over finals week. And Mary has a holiday tradition, with an Ohio connection.

Aired: 12/14/22
Extras
Petting Zoo: Razzle-Dazzle Horses
Watch 1:50
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Razzle-Dazzle Horses
Petting Zoo: Razzle-Dazzle Horses
Clip: S53 E11 | 1:50
Dec. 8, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 10
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Dec. 8, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 10
We have a round-up of some big moments from the World Cup.
Episode: S53 E10 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: World's Largest Moth
Watch 1:30
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: World's Largest Moth
Petting Zoo: World's Largest Moth
Clip: S53 E10 | 1:30
Nov. 17, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 9
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Nov. 17, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 9
Nick explains the process of making laws. People in Ukraine are preparing for winter.
Episode: S53 E9 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: Turkeys Provide a Cuddle Session
Watch 1:52
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Turkeys Provide a Cuddle Session
Petting Zoo: Turkeys Provide a Cuddle Session on Thanksgiving!
Clip: S53 E9 | 1:52
Nov. 10, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 8
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Nov. 10, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 8
We have the results of the midterm elections. Nick gives us some insight on fair voting.
Episode: S53 E8 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: Endangered Wolf Finds a New Home in Colorado
Watch 1:28
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Endangered Wolf Finds a New Home in Colorado
Petting Zoo: Endangered Wolf Finds a New Home in Colorado
Clip: S53 E8 | 1:28
Oct. 27, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 7
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 27, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 7
We take a look at Ohio's candidates ahead of the elections.
Episode: S53 E7 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: Cat Born With Two Faces
Watch 2:00
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Cat Born With Two Faces
Petting Zoo: Cat Born With Two Faces
Clip: S53 E7 | 2:00
Sept. 29, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 3
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 29, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 3
Storms hit the US. The National Women's Hall of Fame has 9 new inductees.
Episode: S53 E3 | 26:46
