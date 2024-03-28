© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

April 11, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 25

Season 54 Episode 26 | 26m 46s

This week on NewsDepth: Abbey explains taxes in this week’s Politics On Point. Women's elite sports are breaking the billion-dollar barrier We have a professional at NASA answer your questions about her job. And Margaret meets a NASA scientist; testing new space materials.

Aired: 04/09/24
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Extra Episode!
This week on the show: Electric vehicles, Solar panels, Prehistoric Ohio creatures!
Episode: S54 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 28, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 24
This week on the show: Total Solar Eclipse, Moons, & Space Missions!
Episode: S54 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 21, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 23
This week on the show: Fair Voting, Photography, & Extinct Species!
Episode: S54 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 14, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 22
This week on the show: State of the Union, Spring Traveling, & Gymnastics!
Episode: S54 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 7, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 21
This week on the show: Texas wildfires, Mexico City water shortages, & Lake Erie!
Episode: S54 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 29, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 20
This week on the show: Electoral College, Artificial Intelligence, & Underground Railroad!
Episode: S54 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 22, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 19
This week on the show: Artificial Intelligence, Graffiti, & Mystery Animals!
Episode: S54 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 15, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 18
This week on the show: US/MX Border, Erosion, & Black History Month!
Episode: S54 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 8, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 17
This week on the show: Social Media, Super Bowl Tickets, & Amelia Earthart!
Episode: S54 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
February 1, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 16
This week on the show: Border Security, a new sport, and bugs!
Episode: S54 E16 | 26:46
