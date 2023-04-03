© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Nature

Treasure of the Caribbean

Season 41 Episode 12

A story of hope in troubling times. The discovery of a coral reef in Belize and Guatemala, larger than the size of Manhattan, marks a new chapter in understanding corals and fish that depend on each other and in saving coral reefs worldwide.

Aired: 04/25/23
Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Foundation, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Charles Rosenblum, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Preview of Treasure of the Caribbean
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Treasure of the Caribbean
A Caribbean coral reef discovery marks a new chapter in understanding and saving corals.
Preview: S41 E12 | 0:30
Preview of Niagara Falls
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Niagara Falls
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.
Preview: S41 E11 | 0:30
Experience the Changing Seasons at the Niagara Falls
Watch 9:59
Nature
Experience the Changing Seasons at the Niagara Falls
From fall to winter, watch as Niagara Falls transforms with the seasons.
Clip: S41 E11 | 9:59
Tiny Water Shrews Are the "Cheetahs of the Wetlands"
Watch 2:59
Nature
Tiny Water Shrews Are the "Cheetahs of the Wetlands"
A water shrew is an insectivore no bigger than a thumb but don't let its size fool you.
Clip: S41 E11 | 2:59
Meet the Rare Volcano Hummingbird
Watch 2:28
Nature
Meet the Rare Volcano Hummingbird
No bigger than a human thumb, the volcano hummingbird exists only in the Talamancas.
Clip: S41 E10 | 2:28
Long-Billed Hermit’s Mating Dance
Watch 2:32
Nature
Long-Billed Hermit’s Mating Dance
During mating season, males gather in groups for a talent contest called a “lek.”
Clip: S41 E10 | 2:32
How Female Hummingbirds Avoid Harassment
Watch 2:23
Nature
How Female Hummingbirds Avoid Harassment
To avoid harassment from males, some female white-necked jacobins have a solution.
Clip: S41 E10 | 2:23
Preview of The Hummingbird Effect
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Preview: S41 E10 | 0:30
Preview of Dogs in the Wild: Defending Wild Dogs
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Dogs in the Wild: Defending Wild Dogs
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Preview: S41 E9 | 0:30
How Wild Dogs Recover from 'Broken Hearts'
Watch 2:32
Nature
How Wild Dogs Recover from 'Broken Hearts'
Wild dog Teardrop makes a full recovery from a gunshot wound with the support of her pack.
Clip: S41 E9 | 2:32
Preview of Niagara Falls
Nature
Niagara Falls
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.
Episode: S41 E11
Preview of The Hummingbird Effect
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Episode: S41 E10
Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild
Watch 53:13
Nature
Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Episode: S41 E9 | 53:13
Secrets of Success | Dogs in the Wild
Watch 53:13
Nature
Secrets of Success | Dogs in the Wild
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Episode: S41 E8 | 53:13
