Nature

The Platypus Guardian

Season 42 Episode 1

Witness the story of Pete Walsh, a Tasmanian man who befriends a platypus he names Zoom. With the help of experts, Pete learns more about the platypus’s secret world in a mission to protect them from the dangers of urban development.

Aired: 10/17/23
Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Foundation, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Charles Rosenblum, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 4:49
Nature
NATURE - Season 42
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S42 | 4:49
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Platypus Guardian
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Preview: S42 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Series Trailer | WILD HOPE
WILD HOPE highlights the intrepid changemakers who are restoring our wild places.
Special: 0:30
Watch 28:01
Nature
Coffee for Water | WILD HOPE
A national park grows coffee to save a rainforest.
Special: 28:01
Watch 28:01
Nature
The Big Oyster | WILD HOPE
An alliance is deploying one billion oysters to restore New York Harbor.
Special: 28:01
Watch 28:01
Nature
Beaver Fever | WILD HOPE
The return of landscape-changing beavers brings chaos, controversy, and unique benefits.
Special: 28:01
Watch 28:01
Nature
Does Nature Have Rights? | WILD HOPE
Conservationists invoke the constitutional rights of nature to save biodiverse areas.
Special: 28:01
Watch 28:01
Nature
Salamander of the Gods | WILD HOPE
Scientists partner with farmers, fishers, and nuns to save two aquatic salamander species.
Special: 28:01
Watch 28:01
Nature
Canine Conservationists | WILD HOPE
In Australia, dogs are being enlisted to save other species.
Special: 28:01
Watch 28:01
Nature
Woodpecker Wars | WILD HOPE
An unlikely alliance is giving the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker a new lease on life.
Special: 28:01
Watch 53:18
Nature
Attenborough’s Wonder of Song
David Attenborough presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature.
Episode: S41 E13 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Treasure of the Caribbean
A Caribbean coral reef discovery marks a new chapter in understanding and saving corals.
Episode: S41 E12 | 53:18
Watch 53:10
Nature
Niagara Falls
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.
Episode: S41 E11 | 53:10
Watch 53:13
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Episode: S41 E10 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Episode: S41 E9 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Secrets of Success | Dogs in the Wild
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Episode: S41 E8 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Meet the Family | Dogs in the Wild
Meet the many species of canids, the family of wild dogs.
Episode: S41 E7 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Soul of the Ocean
Experience the soul of the ocean in a never-before-seen look at life underwater.
Episode: S41 E6 | 53:13
Watch 53:18
Nature
WILDHEART
Immerse yourself in Scotland with its magnificent 500-year-old Scots pine tree.
Episode: S41 E5 | 53:18
Watch 53:13
Nature
American Ocelot
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Episode: S41 E4 | 53:13