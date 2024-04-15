Saving the Animals of Ukraine

Extras
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Crowds await the arrival of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park
The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
As their population expands, some states feel grizzlies should no longer be protected.
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Florida’s snail kites are evolving right in front of us.
Oriental honey buzzards have a deadly diet.
Young caracaras band together and join gangs for the first years of their lives.
When hunting a snake, one wrong move could be this red-legged seriema's last.
The secret to the great grey owl's hunting success is its enormous facial disk.
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.