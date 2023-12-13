© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Nature

Home | Big Little Journeys

Season 42 Episode 6

In Canada, a walnut-sized turtle ventures through a forest of giants, dodging huge trucks along the highway. The newly hatched turtle is in search of the lake where she will spend the next 50 years of her life. In South Africa, a young bushbaby is expelled by his family and must journey into the unknown to find a new home. He is drawn toward the lights of the human world in the city of Pretoria.

Aired: 01/09/24
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, The Hite Foundation, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Big Little Journeys: Home
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
Preview: S42 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Trouble
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Preview: S42 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:00
Nature
Mother Humpback Protects Calf From Males
This mother humpback whale won't let anything get between her and her calf.
Clip: S42 E5 | 3:00
Watch 2:53
Nature
This Creature Packs the Most Powerful Punch in the World
Despite its size, the peacock mantis shrimp packs a killer punch.
Clip: S42 E5 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Relationships
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Preview: S42 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Nature
Dolphin Megapod Caught on Camera
Spy Dolphin captures one of the greatest dolphin megapods ever filmed.
Clip: S42 E4 | 2:55
Watch 2:40
Nature
Why Are These Lobsters Doing The Conga?
As the storm builds, lobsters gather together for safety.
Clip: S42 E4 | 2:40
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Feelings
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Preview: S42 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:07
Nature
Mudskipper Jumping Contest For Mate
The courtship rituals of blue-spotted mudskippers are as bizarre as their looks.
Clip: S42 E3 | 3:07
Watch 3:01
Nature
Why Do Cuttlefish Change Color?
The skin of a cuttlefish shows its emotional state.
Clip: S42 E3 | 3:01
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Trouble | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Episode: S42 E5 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Relationships | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Episode: S42 E4 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Feelings | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Episode: S42 E3 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Thinkers | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures reveal an ocean full of startling ways of thinking.
Episode: S42 E2 | 53:25
Watch 53:18
Nature
The Platypus Guardian
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Episode: S42 E1 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Attenborough’s Wonder of Song
David Attenborough presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature.
Episode: S41 E13 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Treasure of the Caribbean
A Caribbean coral reef discovery marks a new chapter in understanding and saving corals.
Episode: S41 E12 | 53:18
Watch 53:10
Nature
Niagara Falls
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.
Episode: S41 E11 | 53:10
Watch 53:13
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Episode: S41 E10 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Episode: S41 E9 | 53:13