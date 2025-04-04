The Prague Sun

Extras
Murder and theft lead Lovejoy into a deadly game with a mysterious collector.
Lovejoy is being relentlessly pursued by more than just the taxman.
Lovejoy acquires an antique clock without any works and discovers more than he expected.
Lovejoy risks his neck to discover the secret of the island across the lagoon.
Lovejoy decides to leave the district for a while after pulling one trick too many.
Death invariably yields up a fresh supply of objects to the antique trade.
Lovejoy has a talent for guessing the value of antiques but often misses their danger.
Lovejoy is involved in a murder but could become part of even more.
Lovejoy guesses the silver snuffbox is a fake. But is it the clue to more?
Charlie Gimbert returns home from overseas, popping up again in a new and unlikely role.
Jim Leonard resurfaces, wanting Lovejoy's help with a harmless little scam to catch a famous dealer.
The Lovejoy Antiques team is in Brighton, scouring the town for a really grand set of old china.
