The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste

Chef Maria Loi heads to Nafplio, where she speaks with Ioanna Papantoniou about the history of Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste. Chef Loi makes her mom’s recipe for Patates Kokkinistes (Red Potatoes). Chef Cesare Casella joins Maria in her kitchen to make Greek-Italian Kritharaki me Ntomata (Orzo with Tomatoes) and Spastes Patates me Pelte (Smashed Potatoes with Tomato Paste).