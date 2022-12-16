The Magic of Crete

Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to meet with Chef Giannis Baxevanis, who makes a Lavraki Gemisto (Stuffed Branzino) while Chef Poppy Kourkoutaki demonstrates a variation on the traditional way of making Dolmadakia (Stuffed Grape Leaves). Chef Loi puts a unique twist on traditional stuffed grape leaves and seafood expert, Øyvind Ihle, stops by to enjoy Kranios Rolo (Greek Stone Bass Roulade).