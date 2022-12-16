© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Land of Liquid Gold
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets

Season 1 Episode 108 | 26m 46s

Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers and returns home to New York and teams up with friend and oilogist, David Neuman, to explore the rich beauty and history of this iconic staple of Greek cuisine. But before we get to learn how to properly “taste” the olive oil, Maria first prepares Elies Spastes (Greek-Style Tapenade) which has enough olives to feed an entire Greek island.

Aired: 12/30/22
The Land of Liquid Gold
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
In Athens, discover what it means to “eat like the ancient Greek Gods.”
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Monemvasia - the Rock
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Monemvasia - the Rock
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Wood-Fired Feasts
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Wood-Fired Feasts
Chef Maria Loi travels to the farmlands of Naxos to cook, drink and dance like the locals.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
The Magic of Crete
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Magic of Crete
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
In the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi prepares Mediterranean classics.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Honey, Honey
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Honey, Honey
Chef Maria Loi harnesses the power of nature’s sweetest gift, honey.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Chef Maria Loi travels to Greece’s island where to make dishes for the home kitchen.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46