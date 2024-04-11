© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets

Morning til Night

Season 2 Episode 202 | 26m 46s

Chef Maria Loi takes us to the breathtaking and sustainable destination of Costa Navarino. Maria joins chefs Panagiotis Tziourtzioumis and Kiriakos Plevritis to prepare dishes from the heart of the Mediterranean diet: Grilled Red Mullet and Village Salad, and Braised Lamb with a Traditional Peasant Pasta. Back in New York, Maria serves up dishes inspired by her travels.

Aired: 04/26/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Down By The Sea
Chef Maria Loi takes us to the historic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Feasting on an Emerald Beach
Chef Maria Loi serves up a Mediterranean feast on the spectacular sandy beaches of Corfu.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
In the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi prepares Mediterranean classics.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Chef Maria Loi travels to Greece’s island where to make dishes for the home kitchen.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Wood-Fired Feasts
Chef Maria Loi travels to the farmlands of Naxos to cook, drink and dance like the locals.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Magic of Crete
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Honey, Honey
Chef Maria Loi harnesses the power of nature’s sweetest gift, honey.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
In Athens, discover what it means to “eat like the ancient Greek Gods.”
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Land of Liquid Gold
Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers from Crete to Sparta.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Monemvasia - the Rock
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46