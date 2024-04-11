Morning til Night

Extras
Chef Maria Loi takes us to the historic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 2
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 1
Chef Maria Loi serves up a Mediterranean feast on the spectacular sandy beaches of Corfu.
In the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi prepares Mediterranean classics.
Chef Maria Loi travels to Greece’s island where to make dishes for the home kitchen.
Chef Maria Loi travels to the farmlands of Naxos to cook, drink and dance like the locals.
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Chef Maria Loi harnesses the power of nature’s sweetest gift, honey.
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
In Athens, discover what it means to “eat like the ancient Greek Gods.”
Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers from Crete to Sparta.
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”