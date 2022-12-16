Monemvasia - the Rock

The town of Monemvasia, which has been carved out of a rock slope, is home to the Kalapothou family. Chef Loi joins three generations of women to bake a classic Greek bread called Ladenia and then learns how to make Traxana, made with stewed eggplant & peasant ‘pasta.’ Back at home, Maria is joined by her friend Christian Wistehuff where she bakes her easy version of Ladenia.