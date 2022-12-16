© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Monemvasia - the Rock
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets

Monemvasia - the Rock

Season 1 Episode 110 | 26m 46s

The town of Monemvasia, which has been carved out of a rock slope, is home to the Kalapothou family. Chef Loi joins three generations of women to bake a classic Greek bread called Ladenia and then learns how to make Traxana, made with stewed eggplant & peasant ‘pasta.’ Back at home, Maria is joined by her friend Christian Wistehuff where she bakes her easy version of Ladenia.

Aired: 12/30/22
Monemvasia - the Rock
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Chef Maria Loi travels to Greece’s island where to make dishes for the home kitchen.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
In the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi prepares Mediterranean classics.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Wood-Fired Feasts
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Wood-Fired Feasts
Chef Maria Loi travels to the farmlands of Naxos to cook, drink and dance like the locals.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
The Magic of Crete
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Magic of Crete
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Honey, Honey
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Honey, Honey
Chef Maria Loi harnesses the power of nature’s sweetest gift, honey.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
In Athens, discover what it means to “eat like the ancient Greek Gods.”
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
The Land of Liquid Gold
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Land of Liquid Gold
Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers from Crete to Sparta.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46