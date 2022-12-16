Honey, Honey

Chef Maria Loi travels to Kissamos to join Fragiskos Stathakis at his honey farm. While in Crete’s capital city, Maria pays a visit to Giannis Vranas at his traditional bakery, where he gives her a taste of Bougatsa (Custard Pie), Pita Kolokythi me Myzithra (Zucchini Pie), and Ryzogalo (Rice Pudding). Back in New York, Chef Loi makes a luscious Melopita, a show-stopping Greek Honey Cheesecake.