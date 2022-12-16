© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Honey, Honey
Honey, Honey

Season 1 Episode 106 | 26m 46s

Chef Maria Loi travels to Kissamos to join Fragiskos Stathakis at his honey farm. While in Crete’s capital city, Maria pays a visit to Giannis Vranas at his traditional bakery, where he gives her a taste of Bougatsa (Custard Pie), Pita Kolokythi me Myzithra (Zucchini Pie), and Ryzogalo (Rice Pudding). Back in New York, Chef Loi makes a luscious Melopita, a show-stopping Greek Honey Cheesecake.

Aired: 12/30/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Wood-Fired Feasts
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Wood-Fired Feasts
Chef Maria Loi travels to the farmlands of Naxos to cook, drink and dance like the locals.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
The Magic of Crete
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Magic of Crete
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
In Athens, discover what it means to “eat like the ancient Greek Gods.”
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
The Land of Liquid Gold
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Land of Liquid Gold
Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers from Crete to Sparta.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Monemvasia - the Rock
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Monemvasia - the Rock
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Chef Maria Loi travels to Greece’s island where to make dishes for the home kitchen.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
In the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi prepares Mediterranean classics.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46