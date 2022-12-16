Fresh From Farm to Sea

Chef Maria Loi travels to Greece’s second largest island, Evia, where she makes Kritharaki me Manitaria (Orzo with Mushrooms) with mushrooms cultivated at a local farm. At Naxos Island, Maria climbs aboard a yacht where the Governor of Naxos helps her prepare a delicious Salatouri. Back in New York, Chef Loi serves up some easy Naxian dishes adapted for the home kitchen.