Fresh From Farm to Sea

In Athens, discover what it means to “eat like the ancient Greek Gods.”
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”
Chef Maria Loi travels to the farmlands of Naxos to cook, drink and dance like the locals.
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Chef Maria Loi harnesses the power of nature’s sweetest gift, honey.
In the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi prepares Mediterranean classics.
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers from Crete to Sparta.