Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods

Inspired by her visit to the Keratsini fish market in Athens’ port city, Piraeus, Chef Maria Loi, and restauranteur Chrysoula Ypsilanti prepare Sardeles me Elies (Sardines with Olives) and Tyropitakia (Cheese Pies). Back in her kitchen, Chef Loi whips up Tyropita tis Tembelas (Lazy Chef’s Cheese Pie) and invites her friend Christian Wistehuff over to eat Lavraki me Elies (Branzino with Olives).