Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets

Season 1 Episode 109 | 26m 46s

Inspired by her visit to the Keratsini fish market in Athens’ port city, Piraeus, Chef Maria Loi, and restauranteur Chrysoula Ypsilanti prepare Sardeles me Elies (Sardines with Olives) and Tyropitakia (Cheese Pies). Back in her kitchen, Chef Loi whips up Tyropita tis Tembelas (Lazy Chef’s Cheese Pie) and invites her friend Christian Wistehuff over to eat Lavraki me Elies (Branzino with Olives).

Aired: 12/30/22
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
In the Shadow of the Acropolis
In the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi prepares Mediterranean classics.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Fresh From Farm to Sea
Chef Maria Loi travels to Greece’s island where to make dishes for the home kitchen.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Wood-Fired Feasts
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Wood-Fired Feasts
Chef Maria Loi travels to the farmlands of Naxos to cook, drink and dance like the locals.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
The Magic of Crete
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Magic of Crete
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Honey, Honey
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Honey, Honey
Chef Maria Loi harnesses the power of nature’s sweetest gift, honey.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
The Land of Liquid Gold
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Land of Liquid Gold
Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers from Crete to Sparta.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Monemvasia - the Rock
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Monemvasia - the Rock
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46