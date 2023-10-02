© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Lidia's Kitchen

The Power of Food

Season 11 Episode 1111 | 26m 46s

Lidia believes in the power of food. And today she shapes fresh pasta into Fuzi with her grandson, Ethan, to make a traditional Sunday dish from her childhood, Fuzi with Chicken Ragu. Making this dish transports Lidia through time with each stir. And her no-bake Chocolate Ricotta Brick Cake makes one delicious dessert. Join Lidia as she cooks up a trip down memory lane!

Aired: 10/06/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
